Actor James Gardiner hands over Ghana’s ‘dancehall crown’ to Stonebwoy over Shatta Wale

The battle for supremacy between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for Ghana’s dancehall crown seems not to be going away anytime soon.

The two great music stars over the last weekend rocked on one stage in the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert.

The move by the two ‘rivals’ was described by many entertainment pundits as a way to smoke the peace pipe over their protracted feud. Due to their huge influence in the Ghana showbiz circles, it mostly becomes difficult for their celebrity friends to rank one ahead of the other.

However, a Ghanaian movie actor, James Gardiner held no reservations about choosing the Bhim Nation President over the Shatta Movement boss.

The actor who appeared on the Celebrity Ride Show with Zionfelix disclosed that he will choose Stonebwoy over the self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale any day when it comes to dancehall music.

James Gardinar in his submission insisted that the ‘Go higher’ hit maker is his favorite and all-time best Ghanaian musician.

The actor added that he will not grade the two singers by all standards since one is far better than the other.

“I’ll not choose him [Shatta Wale] because one is better than the other, I love Stonebwoy‘s songs”, he said in an interview. Actor James Gardiner and Stonebwoy are both signed onto Zylofon Media, a creative rights and publishing company, along with other stars such as Becca, Zynnell Zuh and Toosweet Annan.