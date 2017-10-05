40-Under-40: Prince Siita Sofo emerges winner of Media category

CEO of North Television (NTV), Prince Siita Sofo Hissan, has emerged the winner of the Media category at the just ended 40-Under-40 awards ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel on September 29, 27.

Prince Siita Sofo becomes the only winner from Northern Ghana to have won the prestigious award.

He beat other fellow nominees for the award, Mr Roger Agambire Agana and Esi Yankah, to pick the award that recognizes excellence in the media space.

Coming from a 10-year banking background – having worked for UBA and Ecobank – and having his Masters in Marketing Management, he says he developed an interest in the media when he realized that the key to the development of Northern Ghana was in the media.

He thus decided to give a voice to the region and other less developed regions in the country and allow them to tell their own stories to the rest of the world.

He underscored the power of the media and entreated everyone to respect and use the media to portray the positive aspects of Ghana’s cultural heritage and to bring about development.

“No one can develop northern Ghana except the Northerners themselves. That is why I came to work in the first Ecobank branch in Tamale and thus Northern Ghana. I entreat all people who love northern Ghana to come and support grow the TV station and thus grow the three (3) regions of the North and help Ghana as a whole,” he urged.

He has again been nominated for the Business Leader of the Year category of the Mobek Awards 2017, which comes off on October 21 at Akayet Hotel in Bolgatanga.

According to sources, if he picks this award, Prince Siita Sofo could become the most decorated youngest business leader in northern Ghana.

Noted as the first person to set up a successful television station in northern Ghana, he has received several awards for himself and the television station including the youngest receiver of the prestigious “Star of the Northern Zone Award” which he won alongside the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader of Parliament and former Minister Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, among others.

Aside this award from National Youth Authority, Siita Hissan has won several awards for his TV station within two years of existence including Northern Music Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Music 2016), Ghana Tourism Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Culture), and Northern Entertainment Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Music 2017) among others.

Prince Siita Sofo Hissan is affectionately called “The Investor” because of his love for investment.

He hails from Wa, in the Upper West Region of Ghana but currently stays and works in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

Prince Siita Sofo currently serves as a mentor to most youth in the three regions of the North and seen as an icon for business and development. He has authored two books. The first one is titled “Set your Goals and Reach the Top” and the second one “Those who Want to be Rich” was forwarded by Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng (President of UT Holdings) and endorsed by Professor Saah Dittoh (University of Development Studies-UDS, Professor Abdulai Asuro (Vice Chancellor, Tamale Technical University), Professor Koblah Aheto, David Dontoh (Media personality) among other dignitaries.

He is the founder of Northern Investor Awards (NIA), a council member of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs (GYE), and a member of Northern Ghana Association of Entrepreneurs (NORGAE).