Wisa Greid to rock Norway

Hiplife Artiste Wisa Greid <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507152491_103_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Music they say has no boundaries and Black Avenue Muzik artist Wisa Greid who earlier this year embarked on an European Tour covering about 15 countries continues to prove how powerful music can travel despite the language or genre.

The 2017 Bergen International Music Festival has Wisa alongside UK based afrobeat star B.M. and DJ Sparks from Kenya headlining the BIG event which takes place at the Bergen International Culture Centre from 18th to 21st October 2017.

Wisa Greid has churned out multiple hits that instantly gets you on your feet dancing no matter what! Some of these hits include Ekiki Mi, I Like Your Coco, Mints3 Bo, Kpu Kpaa among others.

A close source at Black Avenue Muzik reveals to us Wisa has more fire coming out soon after signing the record label deal in February this year.

قالب وردپرس

Comments