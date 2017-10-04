We’ll not spare saboteurs – Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of Local Government Service, Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has vowed to fight saboteurs who are hell-bent on destroying the Akufo-Addo administration.

Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that it’s time to purge individuals within the local ecosystem who are actively working against the ruling government, and creating a mess within the local governance system.

“It is not professional for anyone to be leaking confidential documents on social media. The trend is worrying. I feel there must be an end to this, because by so doing you’re weakening the very system which you’re are part of it,” Nana Ato Arthur said.

His comment comes after a purported circular requesting the MMDAs to pay GHC 5,000 each in preparation for President Nana Akufo Addo’s visit up-north this week was made public.

The President is expected up north of the country for a 3-day tour of the region from 6th-8th October 2017.

A letter issued by the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhassan Issahaku addressed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, said “In the bid to put together the required arrangement for a successful tour, each assembly is required to contribute an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000) payable by Monday 2nd October, 2017.”

There was brouhaha over the internal memo after it was leaked to the media on Sunday, following concerns that the this expenditure will affect the budgetary plan of most Assemblies, especially those that do not have the financial muscle to undertake such activities.

But after the public outrage, both the Local Government Ministry and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council issued a fiat asking the various Assemblies to disregard such payments towards the President’s tour of the region because it had not sanctioned such directive.