Tema Youth captain hopeful of surmounting Elmina Sharks task

2017-10-04

Captain of Tema Youth Football Club, Jacob Larweh, remains hopeful of winning their week 27 encounter against Elmina Sharks in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The ‘Harbour Boys’ currently lie 11th on league log with 34 points and victory against the Sharks would prove crucial to their survival in this year’s GPL.

Elmina Sharks on the other hand occupy 8th position on the league log with 36 points and a win for them could affirm next season’s Premier League status.

According to the highly experienced defender, their clash against Sharks will be very difficult considering their respective positions on the league table but they would strive hard to collect all three points to boost their survival chances.

“Going into the game against Elmina Sharks wont be an easy game but we all know the task ahead of us with regards to our respective positions of the league log.

“But I think we got what it takes to beat them at our backyard, we have really prepared well and I know my guys are really poised for this game,” Larweh told Citi Fm.

The highly anticipated week 27 encounter will be played at the Tema Sports Stadium at 3:00pm on Wednesday.