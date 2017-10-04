Some NDC Flagbearer aspirants are plain jokers – Dela Coffie

Of all the ‘pretenders’ jostling for space to lead the NDC into 2020, who’s really in the contest?

Do the likes of Alban Bagbin, Joshua Alabi, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sly Mensah, Dr Kwesi Botchway and Horace Ankrah have what it takes to lead a great political movement like the NDC?

Whereas some of the names lacks grit, charisma, personality and know-how for leadership, others are just plain jokers, political train wrecks and most unqualified presidential contenders in the history of politics.

Clearly, some of these guys would have to cut their loses now, step aside, and get out of the shadows of politics so we can regroup as a party and figure out who is the best candidate going forward.

Some of us don’t want our future decided by a load of bigoted inbreds who’ve failed to update their politics from the 17th century, and so in the coming days, we’ll come up with SWOT analysis of all the names that have come up. We will interrogate candidate by candidate and analyse what they are bringing on to the table- their strengths, weaknesses and whether any of them have the tenacity, character and the political capital to unseat John Mahama.

We need the best deal, no middle ground. It needs to be about who can get the job done.

The NDC needs to recover from the humiliating loss it suffered in the 2016 polls and finds a viable pathway to the presidency with a tried and tested hand.

We will never move forward with the entrenchment of too familiar faces who represent decades old logjams. Those who are not cut out for the job need to peddle their pipe dream plans elsewhere.

There’s simply too much at stake!!!