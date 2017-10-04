SIC Life wins CIMG Life Insurance Company of the year 2016 Award

SIC Life has won the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Insurance Company of the year -Life Insurance Category 2016 Award- in recognition of the Company’s excellence in strategic marketing the year 2016.

The award was presented to the Company at the 28th annual CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards held on 22nd September 2017 at the Banquet Hall State House.

The award marks the fifth time CIMG has bestowed the prestigious award on SIC Life. SIC Life has exhibited a good understanding of the market with the introduction of the Guaranteed Endowment Plan which contributed ie. (12.1%) in new business and posting a total turnover of GH¢212,960,892.00 in the period under review.

The citation also praises the company for being able to contribute significantly to the share of market, and additionally introducing mobile money for self-service activities including premium payment, policy enquiry among others. It reiterates that SIC Life continues to excel at CSR and invest in its human resource, which continues to raise their brand image.

For three times consecutively, the assessors were impressed with how the company demonstrates vast knowledge and understanding of customer needs thus enabling them to rate SIC Life, CIMG Life Insurance Company of the year, 2016.

Speaking about the awards, the Managing Director, Mrs. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, expressed appreciation to the customers of the company and emphasized that the insuring public will see SIC Life come up with more innovative products.

As the company reaches its 10 years milestone, this award together with several others won over the period is dedicated to the loyal clients throughout the nation. SIC Life a True Friend for life.