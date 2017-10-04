SIC Life board inaugurated, new MD appointed

Mrs. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe has been appointed as the Managing Director of SIC Life Insurance Company Limited.

This follows the inauguration of the new six-member board of the company last week by the deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng.

The new board is chaired by Akwasi Aboagye Atuah, who will be assisted by the newly appointed MD, Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe; Stephen Oduro, member; Nick Twum Ampofo, member; Capt. Odiatuo Kankam Bempong (Rtd), member; and Felicia Nana Amma Dapaah Gyamfi Ashley, member.

Mr. Atuah, in his acceptance speech, commended the management and staff of SIC Life for their dedication and hard work that has sustained the growth of the company.

He urged managers of SIC Life to adopt prudent corporate governance and risk management mechanisms that will drive the company to greater heights to ensure more value for customers and shareholders.

Profile of board chairman

Mr. Kwasi Aboagye Atuah is the founder and CEO, of Lifeforms Group. He began his career in 1987 as a Film Producer/Director doing corporate videos and documentaries. He is considered the pioneer of airtime sales and program syndication in Ghana. Working with Warner brothers, Columbia Pictures and Viacom, Mr. Atuah introduced to Ghanaian TV screens sitcoms such as 227, family matters and different strokes, The Cosby show among many others, which arguably raised the bar for Ghanaian producers.

After a successful career in program syndication, Mr. Atuah realigned Lifeforms core function from program syndication to infrastructure project development. Over the past 10 years, Lifeforms Limited under the direction of Mr. Atuah, has developed a number of projects.

Mr. Atuah is also the promoter of the Switchback Development Project, a 17acre mixed development, consisting of apartments, office space and a hotel, of which Lifeforms is in partnership with the SSNIT and Trassaco Estate Development Company.

He was also at the forefront of the strategic acquisition of shares in two major Ghanaian banks by Lifeforms, Prudential Bank Ghana, and Fidelity Bank Ghana and a Board member of Donewell Life Insurance Ltd, and Prudential Bank Ltd.

Mr. Atuah is currently the Board Chairman of Phytoriker Pharmaceuticals Ltd and also sits on the Board of Forms Capital Ltd, Prudential Properties Ltd, and Frontline Capital Ltd

He holds an MBA from the China Europe Business School (CEIBS). He is also a long serving Rotarian and established and Chaired the Rotary Foundation for the Rotary Club of Accra, Airport.

Mr. Atuah has been described by his peers as tenacious, creative and full of drive, which is also the mantra he lives by. He believes in working hard and giving back, the inspiration behind the formation of Forms foundation and his invitation to be an advisor/partner of ACUMEN Fund West Africa. Mr. Atuah is married to lovely Anna and has 4 children.

Profile of the new Managing Director

Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe is a Chartered Insurer and an Associate Member of The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK. She has 15 years experience in Insurance and Risk Management. She started her insurance career with KEK Insurance Brokers Limited; a leading insurance brokerage and consultancy firm in Ghana and the local representatives of Aon Plc. For several years she worked with a team of both local and international Engineers and Insurers who restructured and managed the risk management and insurance programmes of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and some other energy and mining companies in Ghana.

Elizabeth is skilled in both life and non-life insurance business with strengths in strategic modelling to provide company direction, technical insurance operations, strategic business development, bancassurance partnerships and mobile insurance development and implementation.

She spearheaded the design and implementation of one of Ghana’s first mobile microinsurance products; the MTN MiLife Insurance, which could be bought, managed and claimed all through the mobile money wallet.

She was also key in the partnership between UT Life Insurance, Vodafone Ghana, BIMA, Millennium Insurance and USAID’s Sustainable Fisheries Management Project to design and develop insurance solutions for fisher folks along the coast of Ghana with the aim of expanding financial inclusion to the underserved. She was part of strategic decision-making in restructuring and driving UT Life Insurance to its current feat. Before her appointment, she was the General Manager, Operations at UT Life Insurance Company Limited.

She is strategic, innovative, and analytical, with critical thinking skills and has good interpersonal and communication skills. She is also assertive, passionate and very results oriented with strong internal locus of control. She has extensive training in Leadership and Corporate Governance and exhibits more participatory and transformational leadership skills.

Elizabeth holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance Option) from Central University College and a Bachelors degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. She is a Fellow of the Boardroom Institute and a Senior Fellow of the African Good Governance Initiative. She is also the Publicity Director of the Chartered Insurance Ladies Association of Ghana (CILAG).

She has advanced diplomas in insurance from CII and Ghana Insurance College. She also possess certificate in Life Underwriting, Disability and Critical Illness from CII and a certificate in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors, UK. She has training from Crestcom International on their one year Bullet Proof Management Series Programme.

Elizabeth is also a Reverend Minister with Jesus Generation Ministries. She has been in active Christian ministry since 2004 and has a PhD in Theology from Immanuel Bible Institute & Seminary, Brooklyn, USA.