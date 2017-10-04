Richmond Boakye raring to go after landing in Black Stars camp

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507078831_425_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Contrary to media reports, Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has arrived in Ghana camp seeking to continue his fine scoring.

The 24-year-old netted his 30th goal in all competitions for the year 2017 last Thursday in their Europa League win at FC Cologne.

Last month, he scored a brace in the 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville.

In the absence of captain Asamoah Gyan, Boakye-Yiadom is expected to lead the attack for the Black Stars.

But there is competition from back-to-top form Raphael Dwamena, Patrick Twumasi and Egypt-based John Antwi.

قالب وردپرس

Comments