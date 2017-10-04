Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 27

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-04

Aduana Stars defeated WAFA 1-0 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507145431_985_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana Stars 1-0 WAFA [Derrick Sasraku]

Great Olympics 4-2 Bolga All Stars [Kwame Boateng, Maxwell Quaye 2X,

Guantohuo Kaplanka | Ibrahim Giyasu, Mohammed Naeem]

Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Inter Allies [Amoah Mensah, Joseph Mensah, Joseph Esso | Chike Alozie Unwadu]

Tema Youth 0-2 Elmina Sharks [Benjamin Tweneboah, Felix Addo]

WA All Stars 2-1 Hearts of Oak [David Abagna, Bernard Mensah(own goal) | Samudeen Ibrahmim]

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United [Randolph Akwesi Nti Asante Kotoko ?-? AshantiGold – To be played tomorrow Medeama SC ?-? Liberty Professionals – To be played tomorrow MATCHDAY STATS 6 – GAMES 18 – GOALS 5 – HOME WINS 0 – DRAW 1 – AWAY WIN Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last 28 home games (W22 D6 L0)

Aduana Stars have suffered only one loss in their last 8 matches in the premier league. (W5 D2 L1)

Elmina Sharks FC have recorded just one loss from their five visits to Greater Accra Region. (W2 D2 L1)

Tema Youth have kept only 4 clean sheets out of 13 home games.

Hearts Of Oak have lost their first match in 6 games.

Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only 1 of their last 14 home games in the league. (W10 D4 L1)

Inter Allies FC are without a single win in their last fixtures o5 n the road. (W0 D7 L8)

Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 19 home fixtures. (W15 D5 L0)