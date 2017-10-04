Radio Presenters doing more harm than good to artists – Baba Spirit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and musician Baba Spirit infuriated announce that Radio and Television personalities are the cause of the downfall of comedian and Musicians in the country.

“Every radio or TV personality who would agree to play your song or show your music video demands huge moneys, how can my talent be known since I don’t have money”. He stated

He made this pronouncement to Ghana’s Finest Entertainment show host Dr. Who on Hot Fm’s Entertainment Show dubbed Hot and Classic Showbiz Review. He had a very malicious exchange with the host suggesting that the radio personality should try and always contact the musicians to know what is new from their camp in order to help in the promotions.

Baba Spirit who is known for speaking in Northern ascent continued that; he stated the aim of every Ghanaian presenter is to get money for up and coming talents and yet refuse to even work diligently to help promote the artist as he is paid for.

“All they know is to look for a way to pull down and tarnish the hard earned image of an Artist”. He voiced out to Dr Who.

The Correct man elaborated that, he said that most radio presenters only plays and contact musicians and Comedians when an issue about them is trending. Radio presenters should always try and help develop talents because there are a lots of talents in Ghana which when pushed will improve the music and comedy sector.

Baba Spirit is known for his Baba Spirit show which is a comedy show that was aired on Angel TV. Talking about the show Baba Spirit revealed that he was the one paying for the airtime on Angel TV. He continued to state that the show will soon be showed on Atinka TV and Cineplus.

He is also one of the few comedians and actors who had played their trade in music.