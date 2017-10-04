Police investigates gov’t official dealing in arms claim

The Ghana Police Service has commenced full-scale investigations into claims by one, Agya Yaw Yeboah said to be a reformed armed robber, that some bigwigs in government are illegally supplying arms to criminals in the country.
According to a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the police has invited Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist investigations into the matter.
“The police headquarters has monitored a statement made by one Agya Yaw Yeboah, a purported reformed armed robber, who spoke on Kofi TV and same has been published by Ghananweb.com to the effect that he knows the people behind the supply of arms to armed robbers.
“In view of the statement, the police have commenced investigations into the allegations and are in the process of inviting the said Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist in the investigations,” the statement said.