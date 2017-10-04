Police investigates gov’t official dealing in arms claim

The Ghana Police Service has commenced full-scale investigations into claims by one, Agya Yaw Yeboah said to be a reformed armed robber, that some bigwigs in government are illegally supplying arms to criminals in the country.

According to a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the police has invited Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist investigations into the matter.