Photos from African Legends Night

The sixth edition of African Legends Night could be described as the best event showpiece in recent times in the year 2017.

This year’s show featured Congolese soukous musician Kanda Bongo Man, Ghana’s finest AbrantieAmakye Dede and the lover man Charles Kojo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba. Aka Blay and eShun also performed on the night with a tribute made for the Late PaapaYankson by the son.

Event delivery was on point with no hitches and the legends delivered with patrons asking for more even when the show ended at 12.30 dawn.

The event saw among others the likes of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Deputy Trades Minister Robert Ahomka-Lindsay showing their dancing skills

