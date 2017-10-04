Patrick Twumasi joins Black Stars camp in Nairobi

Patrick Twumasi, FC Astana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507116660_117_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kazakhstan-based striker Patrick Twumasi was the latest to join the Black Stars camp in Nairobi, Kenya.

The FC Astana player reported on Tuesday night and missed the team’s first training session.

Twumasi was an unused substitute in his side’s 1-1 draw at Tobol in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances this term and had games in the Europa League and in the qualifiers of the Champions League.

Twumasi is making a return to the team after earning his debut under Avram Grant.

