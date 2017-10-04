‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa and EL storm Takoradi Oct. 21

Patapaa will join E L on the same stage at Vienna City Beach on the 21st October, 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507120409_512_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

All roads lead to Vienna City Beach on the 21st October, 2017 for Sleeky Productions’ historic live concert with multiple award winner EL and ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa in Takoradi.

The power packed duo, are set to storm the ‘Oil City’ with their very best releases for a mega bash at the Vienna City in Takoradi come this October 21.

The programme promises music and fun-loving folks a historic concert which starts with a bash at the beach and an after party at the night club.

The award-wining artistes will be joined by T’ardi’s finest Shake, Ras Ebo, Yaw Lucaz and Qwesi Flex to add their magic to the biggest live concert ever in Takoradi.

Join many other fun-lovers for the mega music festival happening live in Takoradi on October 21.

