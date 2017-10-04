NPP Ashanti Regional Organizer arrested

The acting Ashanti Regional Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been arrested.

According to reports, Daniel Boateng was picked up by Tafo Pankrono police for allegedly for defrauding some individuals.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor who was the scene reported the suspect collect monies from some individuals with the promise to get them protocol entry into the military and National Security.

He indicated that, the complainant who collected monies from seven individuals with each paying GHC 2000 but Boateng after several months didn’t fulfill his part of the bargain.

As an immediate measure, the victim lodged a complaint at the police leading to his arrest.

Erastus Asare Donkor said the NPP acting Regional Organizer is currently writing his statement at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command.

The government faces frustrating levels of unemployment and the NPP promise to provide jobs was one of the central issues in the 2016 general elections.

The government has signalled the private sector will be its job creation wand as the public sector is believed to be bloated.

It has not stopped moves to compete for any perceived or real vacancies in the public sector.

The NPP’s Ashanti Regional Organiser was himself pushing for a job as the Kumasi Depot Manager of Metro Mass Transit (MMT)

Daniel Agyenim Boateng was appointed in July 2017 but before he could assume office, another, Nicholas Oduro was also appointed to the same post.

The two appointments resulted in controversy after some supporters of Agyenim Boateng stormed the MMT Kumasi Depot demanding the withdrawal of the letter appointing Nicholas Oduro.

The demand went unheeded.