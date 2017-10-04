Nigerian saxophone duo Twinsax invades Ghana with gospel jazz festival

Music of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Twinsax of Nigeria was in Ghana for a gospel jazz concert that happened Sunday, October 1, 2017, in the port city of Tema at the TDC Clubhouse.

The show dubbed the Gospel jazz Festival was organized in collaboration with Rainbow Christian Centre, TheAfricanDream.net and FunHouz Entertainment.

This show was the first ever performance in Ghana for Twinsax, who are actually identical twins.

They were supported by jazz-minded acts like Segun Atoyebi of Nigeria, Young Ghanaian saxophonist Kwame Jnr. and Nathan Sax to thrill the audience with regular and smooth jazz gospel music that day.

The twins, Marvelous Taye Ayodele and Innocent Kehinde Ayodele who make up the group Twinsax said “Ghana has always held a special place in our hearts as far as the propagation of the gospel through our music is concerned and this show was a great opportunity for us.

We had wanted to be in Ghana at an earlier date but we guess God decided to pick the October 1, 2017, date for us. October 1, 1960, is also the independence celebration day for Nigeria so we know this was not an accident” — Twinsax.

According to Mr. Enock Ako Akrong, Founder of FunHouz Entertainment and his colleague Ms. Mina Nyamekye Brown, both facilitators of the show, the start of the show was graced by incredible instrumental players who showed their craft on stage in acts that soothed the audience with great worship ministrations.

FunHouz Entertainment revealed to TheAfricanDream.net that they were very impressed by the audience in attendance and the performance by Twinsax and all the other acts: “we are so overwhelmed by the success that we are seriously thinking of bringing this show back next year for an even bigger performance” said Mr. Akrong who’s FunHouz specializes in event planning and hosting, artist promotion and management and publicity.

Ms. Mina Nyamekye Brown also of FunHouz said “the climax of the show for me was the collaboration between Twinsax and Kwame Jnr who rendered beautiful versions of Ghanaian songs with their respective saxophones, I also think the audience enjoyed the very cool ministrations from the Harbor City Mass Choir and Exit Inc who led series of praises and worship sessions song to which the crowd danced joyously to the glory of God.”

Twinsax gave their fans in Ghana photo opportunities and promised to return. The twins are back in Nigeria celebrating their birthday, they were born October 4. To wish them a happy birthday or find out more about them check them out on Instagram and Twitter as @Twinsax1 and enjoy the video below with photos of their 2017 Ghana concert rolling to one of their jazz songs.

