NDC’s ‘Onaapo’ singer bashes NPP for fake promises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-04

play videoDee Aja composed NDC’s most popular campaign song ‘Onaapa’ prior to the 2016 elections <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507145994_745_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The John 3; 16 “Onaapo” hit maker for the New Democratic Congress party, (NDC), Dee Aja, has disclosed he sees nothing good coming from the Akufo–Addo government since they won the election 2016.

According to him, the NPP government, as per their campaign promises, have been reluctant in honoring them.

The NDC controversial afrobeat musician who is pleading to former president Mahama to come to power in 2020, claimed President Akufo–Addo needed to sit up and rethink over his promises to the state, as Ghanaians were dying of hunger.

President, Akufo–Addo recently asked Ghanaians to be considerate in their demand as he was doing everything to put the economy in its shape.

The president who was at the Dorimon traditional area at Jambusi in the Wa West District during his two- day working visit at the Upper West region, indicated that, “What we are saying is that, all the things that you have put to me are things that I am very concerned about – extending the school feeding programme, establishing a nurses training college, but a lot of them depend on the state of our public finances.”

Akufo–Addo, added, “the truth of the matter is that, I am not a lucky son, I did not inherit a rich father. The inheritance I got from my predecessor was an empty treasury so I’m having to work my way from the bottom up.”

However speaking in an exclusive interview with ghanacrusader.com, the Onaapo fame who seems to disagree with the president, stated that, everything was expensive including travelling and even food stuffs was not easy to get.

Fuel according to him, had been on the increase and it should come down as president Akufo–Addo promised Ghanaians.

“When they were complaining, we didn’t say that, things they were saying were too much they should honour their word”, he stated.

“Traveling has become expensive including food stuffs, however, they gave us big promises and we just want to see that happening”, he added.

Dee Aja sung the NDC 2016 Official Campaigned Song, Onaapo which charged the political atmosphere with lots of controversies.

Watch the video below.