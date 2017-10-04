Minister reveals covetous agenda of politicians

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has made a shocking remark that confirms the long-held perception of the general public about politicians being greedy and selfish.

While urging residents of old Fadama to tread cautiously with politicians who will want to use them to instigate riots to achieve their selfish ambitions, Hon. Saddique also mentioned that despite the hot argument that NDC and NPP politicians engage in, they often regard themselves as brothers in their private lives.

Honourable Saddique who was speaking at a town hall meeting organised by GHone TV in Old Fadama to mark their one year anniversary remarked that politicians will never go hungry whether in opposition or not, charging Ghanaians to be wary of them.

“We politicians have a loud mouth and can sweet talk you. I want to tell you to do your politics well and don’t let politicians deceive you. If you see us in public arguing we are not fighting, we only argue and when we are done will go and sip tea and chew meat. We are like brothers when in meet privately,” he said.

He added that he has never been in opposition even though the New Patriotic Party of which he is a member has been in opposition, as he has a brother in the NDC he can lean on.

Honourable Boniface Abubakar Saddique further went on to name NDC and NPP politicians who are related by blood.

According to the Madina lawmaker, all the violence in Ghana is caused by poverty and politicians who often use gullible electorate to achieve political goals.

“Honestly, all the conflicts in Ghana is caused by poverty and politicians. One word a politician will say is more than a knife. If you see us in public arguing we are not fighting, we only argue and when we are done, will go and sip tea and chew meat”