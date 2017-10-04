Match Report: Elmina Sharks dent Tema Youth’s survival hopes

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Tema Youth suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Elmina Sharks on match-day 27 of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League at the Tema Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Benjamin Tweneboa and Felix Addo ensured Elmina Sharks secured all three points as they look set to maintain their premier league status whilst Tema Youth hopes of survival was dealt a huge blow.

The home side started the game on the front foot having maintained possession very well displaying good football on the astroturf but a defensive mix up in 14th minute handed Benjamin Tweneboah the opportunity as he opened the scoring for the away side when he struck the vall past goalkeeper Eric Adjetey.

Tema Youth responded very well after going a goal down as they mounted pressure on the Sharks defence but their attacking prowess proved futile as the first half ended with Sharks in the lead.

The ‘Harbour Boys’ started the second half with a rejuvenated spirit as they searched for the much needed equaliser but another indecisive play in defence handed Elmina Sharks striker Felix Addo the opportunity as he dazzled past three players and struck the ball past Eric Adjetey to give the away side a 2-0 lead.

Sharks held onto their lead to secure all three points as they moved up fifth position on the league log whilst Tema Youth occupy the 11th position on the league table trailing 14th placed Liberty Professionals who have a game in hand by just a point.