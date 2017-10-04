Manel Meezy releases ‘Dey for you’ video

Music of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: G Gabla

2017-10-03

Jeffrey Baffo-Baah is recognized in the showbiz world as Manel Meezy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507091276_971_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fast rising Ghanaian versatile singer, Jeffrey Baffo-Baah recognized in the showbiz world as Manel Meezy dropped the official video of his currently trending track ‘God be the reason’ on Friday.

The video which is the ‘dey for you’ el cantante melódico (Singer)’s first official video is the whole enchilada visualisation of the song which took over major radio stations in the country including Kasapa Fm, Hits Fm, Hot Fm, Pluzz Fm, Live Fm and Radio Gold since its release in the past two months.

During an interview with Showbiz Network’s Gabla Godwin on Monday evening, the talented singer confirmed the release and had this to say about it: “The video talks a lot about struggle in life, being good and acting respectful towards everybody. Promoting positivity and also not inviting hatred into your heart.”

“The song itself was inspired by our daily activities in life, my life experiences and most importantly certain occurrences I have been through”, he added.

It talks about looking up to God, not being envious of your fellow and also praying for your season and the right time for your success.

The video which was shot at Sodom and Gomorah (Kokomba Market) and the Timber market took not more than a day despite its high quality and unrivaled creativity. When quizzed about what went into the video production, Manel said, “Me and my people make wild lol. We make wild trust me. Me and my people are talented fellas.’’

The Sling-shot HD directed and produced video has been given a thrilling reception since its release on Friday, September 29, 2017. Many persons including some musicians and some radio and TV personalities have so far endorsed the video. tagging Manel as a rapidly rising star. Prominent among them are Okra Tom Dewidi ,fancy Gadam, Arnold of Vibes in 5, Jason EL of GH one and Veteran Rapper, Czar.

On his other projects, Manel confirmed working on a new video for his hit single ‘Dey for you.’ He also hinted of a feature with an unconfirmed mainstream artist before the end of this year.

In his roundup, the ‘Waawolo records’ boss said, “I’d like to say God bless anybody who downloads and shares my music. I pray you continue to follow me for good music. I am here to promote positive vibes only.”

“Big shouts to my road manager and manager; T-bone and Selorm respectively. I really appreciate them a lot for all the hard work they put into the movement and getting the brand this far. I cherish them a lot. Also, big shouts to my people in Kasoa. Forever Kasoa boy. My fans should keep following me and I will not only give them good music but I’m also here to inspire them positively. We are family.”

Watch the video below: