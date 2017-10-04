LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League (Week 27)

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-04

The Ghana Premier League finally returns this afternoon( Wednesday October 4), having gone on a month’s break. The break was to allow football fans to focus on the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations tournament.

Lovers of local football can finally turn their attention to their domestic clubs just barely a week after a successful WAFU tournament (both on and off the pitch).

It becomes even more interesting and apprehensive (for clubs) when there are only four matches to end the 2016/17 league season.

The top liner for the mid-week games will obviously be the match between league leaders Aduana Stars and second placed West African Football Academy (WAFA). Aduana Stars has accumulated 48 points after 26 matches whilst WAFA are just a point adrift. Aduana Stars will need the maximum points to have a clear chance of winning the league.

The Phobians are having a positive feeling going into this game after beating WA All Stars just three days ago in the MTN FA Cup semifinal. Hearts of Oak are 4 points of the pace and will need a win to push their chances of annexing the league more closer, after an eight year hiatus.

The experience gained from the WAFU tournament by four of their players would be brought to bear in this game. Vincent Atingah, Hearts dependable defender will however miss the action because of his stint with the Black Stars for the Uganda world cup qualifier. But his place is likely to be filled by Inusah Musah, who is back from a long injury.

Wa All Stars have enjoyed a torrid adventure as defending champions so far, resulting in the sack of their title winning coach Enos Adepa early in the season. Wa All Stars are five points above the relegation zone and will hope to win to guard their safety in the league.