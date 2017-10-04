Lazio handed stadium ban for racist chants aimed at Ghanaian duo

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

A section of the home stadium of Italian giants Lazio has been closed down to the fans as punishments for their racist chants against Ghanaian duo Alfred Duncan and Claude Adjapong.

The two Ghanaians were subjected to racist chants from the Lazio fans in their 6-1 demolition of Sassuolo over the weekend.

Both Duncan and Adjapong featured for Sassuolo and had to endure the racist chants from the Lazio supporters despite several warnings from the stadium announcer.

The league’s disciplinary panel has moved quickly in taking action against Lazio with a section of their stadium closed down for their next two Serie-A home matches.

This mean’s Lazio’s Curda Nord will be closed down for matches against Cagliari and Udinese on October 22 and November 5 respectively.

The punishment is however widely considered to be mild as harsher sentences have been passed against the same club for similar offences in the past.

Lazio have had their entire stadium banned from their fans and have received hefty fines for racist chants against opposition teams.

They were last week forced to play their Europa League match against Zulte Waregem behind closed doors due to punishment from UEFA for a racist chant against a Sparta Prague player two seasons ago.

Alfred Duncan is a full Ghana international while Claude Adjapong who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents has featured for the Italy’s U19 side.