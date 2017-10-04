Kwesi Appiah confident of victory over Uganda

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, says his players are in ‘high spirits’ ahead of their penultimate FIFA 2018 World Cup group E qualifier against Uganda at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

The Black Stars on Wednesday ended their three-day training tour in Kenya as they set to depart for Kampala on Thursday for the crucial encounter which could possibly reignite their slim chances of qualifying to next year’s football showpiece in Russia.

The Black Stars have been dealt a huge blow with five of their key players missing for Saturday’s encounter against the Cranes. The players namely Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and Christian Atsu have all being ruled out due to injury.

But according to Appiah, the absence of star players in his squad will not affect the team’s performance during the must-win tie in Kampala.

“The squad is in high spirits especially after huge win in Congo. We are hoping to extend that form in Kampala,” Appiah told Nation Sport.

“We are not under pressure but a win will be very positive for us. We will give it our all.”