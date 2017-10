Kobla Jnr is among the newest signees on Black Avenue Muzik



Backed by the Safoa Band, Black Avenue Muzik’s newest signee ‘KOBLA JNR’ submits a passionate live medley of some of our favourite songs on radio today.

A masterful melting pot of sounds from Ghana’s Efya, Adina, Ebony, Tiwa Savage & Chidinma from Nigeria on what he calls ‘For the Gyal Dem’ Mash Up, it sees the singer send a strong signal to all and sundry about his abilities vocally.

The song was produced by Black Avenue Muzik’s newest star producer ‘Rony Turn Me Up’

قالب وردپرس

Comments