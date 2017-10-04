Join NPP and win elections – Cwesi Oteng tells Nduom

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-04

Gospel artiste Cwesi Oteng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507116775_729_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng has advised flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, to run for president on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to win.

Mr Oteng is of the opinion that undoubtedly two major political parties dominate the political scene; the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), thus in order for a Presidential Aspirant to succeed, he or she would have to join one of these.

The ‘I Win’ hitmaker was among many entertainers who endorsed then Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whom he referred to him as ‘a breath of fresh air’.

“I think that it would be so beautiful for him [Nduom] to be president, but I wish that he’d enter NPP and break it through. If he enters NPP, he can win anything,” he told Lexis Bill on the ‘Behind the Fame’ segment Drive Time on Joy FM.

The singer, who recently held a live recording for his new album ‘Anthems’, also added that, for controversial female Presidential Aspirant, Akua Donkor to win elections on the ticket of her political party, Ghana Freedom Party, she would need to amass a huge number of supporters.

“So it’s up to her,” he advised.