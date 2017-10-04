John Boadu visits NPP Toronto Chapter

The Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, Sunday, October 1, 2017 paid a working visit to the Toronto Chapter of the party to among other things, acquaint himself with the state of the Chapter and also help address some of their concerns.

The Toronto Chapter of the NPP is largely seen as one of the most vibrant foreign branches of the party.

The Chapter, according to John Boadu, was very supportive of the NPP’s 2016 campaign which culminated in the party’s unprecedented electoral victory at the polls.

He made these remarks in his keynote address at a special meeting of the Chapter which was held in his honour at the Ghanaian Anglican Church in Toronto last Sunday.

The NPP Acting Chief Scribe used the occasion to extend the party’s appreciation to the hardworking members of the Chapter especially their executives and assured them that the party and government for that matter wouldn’t let them down.

In attendance were the Chairman, Chris Acheampong and a leading member, Agyemang Duah as well as the Head pastor of the Church, Rev. Father Kenneth Korsah.

He again used the occasion to help resolve some internal wrangling and division in the Chapter. He urged them to remain solidly united and commit themselves to the cause of the Chapter.

John Boadu, thereafter, tasked the leadership to compile a new membership register and furnish the Canada branch as well as the office of the Diaspora in Ghana in preparations towards their forthcoming primaries and that of the party in Ghana. He informed them that the party would immediately after the extraordinary national delegates in December, come out with a timetable for all external branch elections.