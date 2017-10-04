I’m coming back as NDC National Organiser – Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has declared intention to re-contest the same position when the NDC goes to the next congress to elect new national officers for Election 2020.

Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan was ousted by Mr Kofi Adams, the current National Organiser of the party.

Mr Boateng made the intention known whilst contributing to a radio panel discussion on Accra based, Peace FM’s Kookrokoo programme on Wednesday morning.

According to him, the NDC needs a devout and hard working person to secure victory in 2020.

He was part of the leadership that returned the NDC to power in the 2008 and 2012 elections but lost bitterly to Mr Adams in his bid to seek another term, polling 734 votes as against Kofi Adams’ 2,543 votes that left him wondering why NDC delegates changed a winning team.

In an earlier interview, he said he has had broad consultation with party members and many of them want him back as national organiser.

Mr Kofi Adams is yet to announce his decision on going for a second term.