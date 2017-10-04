I’ll choose Stonebwoy over Shatta Wale any day – Actor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The battle for supremacy between two great dancehall artistes in Ghana, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale has been ongoing for long.

Both artists have a huge following in and outside the country judging from the shows they have organized for the past years.

It mostly becomes difficult for their celebrity friends to choose their favorite among the two but that was not the case for actor James Gardiner when he appeared on “Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix” show.

The actor during the interview which was done in his 2017 Toyota Prado estimated to be Gh200,000 said without mincing words that Stonebwoy is his favorite Ghanaian musician.

When Zionfelix, host of the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show questioned him if he would still pick the ‘My Name’ hitmaker should he be paired with Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale, he answered yes but quickly added that “I’ll not choose him because one is better than the other but I love Stonebwoy‘s songs”.

James Gardiner and Stonebwoy are signed on entertainment company, Zylofon Media.

Watch James Gardiner on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show below: