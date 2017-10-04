If I die today, I die a hero – Stonebwoy tells Ashaiman

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

With his hit “Ashaiman to the world” concert, Livingstone Etse Satekla stage name Stonebwoy has stated he will be a hero to die for Ashaiman.

To the Ghanaian afropop, he owns the best to Ashaiman and that even made him to leave his precious wife behind even when she was attacked at the event.

The ragga Jamaican Patois artist, indicated that, if there was any town worth dying for, then that should be Ashaiman.

Speaking to his fans, at the just ended concert, he added, never hide your identity as an Ashaiman boy.

“Wherever I go, the first thing that, comes out of my mouth is Ashaiman, am not afraid, I don’t feel shy that, I am an Ashaiman boy.”

“I feel too proud to have emerged from Ashaiman and would not hesitate to continue to broadcast that, to let the world know that Ashaiman too has good stuff.”

The die hard ‘simple life’ continues to say, “brothers you see, if I die for Ashaiman today, I no say I be hero.”

Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group.

In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artist of the Year” to “Album of the Year”.

Many Ghanaians recognize him as one of the leading Reggae and Dancehall artists in the country.

