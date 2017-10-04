I wish I can re-brand as Nene Padiki – Mzbel reveals

Music of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-10-03

Hiplife Artiste Mzbel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507076677_744_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Songstress Mzbel has disclosed her desire to re-brand herself as Nene Padiki in order to regain her musical fame.

She said though she tried this once when she had a clothing line called ‘MichyBelino’, she didn’t notice any positive change.

According to her, another factor for her unfortunate decline in her music career is as a result of her support to the former President, John Mahama because her new songs have been rejected by Djs and presenters.

The mother of two, stressed that people benefit from her brand name ‘Mzbel’ because of the negative stories making rounds on online portals and social media platforms.

“You see Bandana changed to Shatta Wale, Batman to Samini and it worked for them but with me it’s not possible… it won’t work for me because even now on the street people still call me Mzbel and the name Mzbel makes people a lot of money, they just have to say Mzbel again and then everybody wants to read the story.

“Even if I change, I won’t benefit from it. I wish I could change and call myself ‘Nene Padiki’ or ‘Nene’ or ‘Padiki’. I had a clothing line called ‘Michybelino’ but it also didn’t work because people were complaining that it was too expensive so it collapsed.” Mzbel told Mikki Osei Berko on ‘After Hours’ show on TV3.



Gorgeous-looking Mzbel disclosed that she has defied the stages of ageing as a result of “good self-check with routine work outs and careful dieting, coupled with fasting twice a week”.

Reacting to why she was all wrapped up, the “16 years” crooner said she is no more the Mzbel we are accustomed to, she explained that her ‘sassy’ personality was just a phase that died out as she matured and does not apply to her present state.

“I am not the Mzbel that I used to be anymore, I am old now and it must reflect in my dressing, in my utterances, appearance and in everything that I do.”

“Before I was very young and when you are young you want to experiment everything, you don’t listen even when others talk, but now I am a woman so I don’t need to be told what to do,” she said.



Mzbel added that, “motherhood turned things around me and overtime the negative comments I receive on social media gave me a second thought, especially those about my dressing.’