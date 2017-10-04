I was joking when I said Bill Asamoah ‘bonks’ Maame Serwah – Big Akwes

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Kumasi based actor and a TV personality Big Akwess have revealed that; Ghanaian showbiz personalities always create scenes and stories to help make them popular.

“We create this tension to prevent us from fading out of the system” He was responding to the issue that erupted from Maame Serwaa revealing that he(Big Akwass) has proposed to her. He told Dr. Who

The Medwam man stated a heartfelt apology to the president of FIPAG in the Ashanti region Bill Asamoah. “I was just joking with Bill Asamoah that is why I made that pronouncement, Bill Asamoah should really forgive me for my words” He bared to Dr Who on Hot and Classic Showbiz Review on Hot 93.9mhz.

Most of the time some issues like beef, exchanges and other experience occurs in the news which makes many entertainment loving fans end up in malicious actions ignorantly. Big Akwess has revealed that most of this stories and issues which takes center stage of our industry are cooked, untrue and an avenue to resurrect their lost name and fame.

Ghana’s young Diva and actress Maame Serwaa made a revelation on Zion Felix’s Celebrity ride show her she stated that some Kumawood stars have proposed to her which Big Akwess took the center stage of the numerous Kumawood actor who have indulge themselves in that act.

The statement did not go down well with the Madwam Star; who in reacting to that stated that the very person Maame Serwaa was supposed to mention his name was the Asante Regional FIPAG president Bill Asamoah.

In this regards, he has used Dr Who and his Hot and Classic Showbiz Review as the medium to apologies to the Bill Asamoah. “It is our hope that the Talented Star and President Bill will accept the apology and see it as one of those showbiz gimmicks, he voiced out”.