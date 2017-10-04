I can kill for your ‘pussy’ – Kuami Eugene goes vulgar on Legon campus

Music of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-10-04

play videoKuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene put up a captivating performance on the University of Ghana campus during the Jubilish Artiste Night over the weekend but could not exit the stage without shocking a section of the audience with vulgar expressions.

The youngster, known for being a clean lyricist, after performing his hit single, ‘Angela’, went overboard as he punctuated his statements with, “pu**y”.

“I make wild for your pu*y. I go do anything for your puy. I go kill someone for your pu*y…” He sung.

Although Kuami Eugene’s pronouncement attracted a rousing cheers from some hyperactive students, others expressed disappointment in the artiste as they intimated that they least expected him to make such a needless remark considering his brand, www.abrantepa.com observed.

On the same stage, Yaa Pono advised students with poor retentive memory to smoke.

This has aroused a conversation on how the conduct of artistes should be on any stage mounted at University of Ghana.