Hot Audio: Free SHS saboteurs are ‘devils’ – Chief

The Omanhene of Awutu Traditional Area, Nai Abokuadzi Agyeman Whettey Otabil III has described as ‘devils’ those against government’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, the faceless people sabotaging and predicting failure for the policy are ‘unpatriotic’ who see nothing good in the NPP government.

Nai Abokuadzi Agyeman Whettey Otabil III could not fathom why people will oppose a policy to reduce the burden on parents.

“The free SHS implemented by the government is at the heart of every Ghanaian. I think those against it are devils!”

“It was happening during Kwame Nkrumah’s time. The population wasn’t like this. So if the NPP government wants to clear the burden off parents even in this era, whoever hates it is the Satan of the country” he fumed.

The Awutu Omanhene made this known when the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan paid a courtesy call on him during his tour Tuesday.

The Awutu Omanhene further called on President Akufo-Addo to solve various challenges facing the children especially those in the boarding houses.

“I will plead with the government to put up more of the boarding facilities in the SHS schools because. All parents expect that their children will stay in school and so I will be happy if the government could build another boarding facility at the Bodwease SHS” he advised.

Click on attached audio for more



Meanwhile, Kwamena Duncan indicated the NPP government is willing to address the Free SHS accommodation problems in no time.

The free SHS policy is the flagship education program of the Akufo-Addo administration.