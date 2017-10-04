Hot Audio: ‘Corrupt MASLOC officials under NDC to face prosecution’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah has vowed to make sure officials who played roles in the procurement of overpriced vehicles under the scheme are prosecuted.

He accused the previous government of politicizing operational activities of MASLOC as cronies of the then government was not allowed to access loans and give away vehicles from the state agency without following due processes.

The Statesman Newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that the 100 Chevrolet Spark vehicles, 150 Chevrolet Aveo vehicles and 100 Izusu buses, had been “left at the mercy of the weather” after GPRTU refused to buy them at the excessive prices.

MASLOC has asked the AG’s department to peruse the contracts after they were notified of the inflated prices by the commercial drivers who felt that they were being taken advantage of.

But speaking on the issue, Mr Stephen Amoah indicated that that his outfit will soon publish names of officials who benefited from the deal, prosecute them and possibly jail those who will be found guilty.

“MASLOC is not for NPP neither it is for NDC. The past government and even some members of the NPP who would be found guilty will be prosecuted and I will personally make sure that their names are published and jailed as well.

“We know some beneficiaries who are musicians, movie producers, and actors and I can assure you that they will all be dealt with according to law” he said on Accra based Okay fm.

The MASLOC CEO however maintained that the fact finding exercise conducted revealed that “orders from the seat of government to officials compelled officers to give loans to unqualified people who are largely members of NDC which affected their operations negatively”.

Mr. Stephen Amoah promised to review the criteria assessment to make qualified persons to benefit from the scheme irrespective of their political affiliation.

Click on attached audio for more

