‘Ghana’s music industry kills talents’ – Reggie N’ Bollie

2017-10-04

United Kingdom (UK) – based Ghanaian music duo, Reggie N’ Bollie have claimed that Ghana’s music industry does not support its artistes.

According to them, Ghanaian artistes only make money when they travel outside the country. This, they added, is because the lack of proper structures prevents Ghanaian music artistes from reaping the fruits of their labour.

The end result, they added, is an increase in the spate of travels to find greener pastures. They again said that the industry must get to the level where artistes don’t have to travel for revenue to make music.