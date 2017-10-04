GHALCA to replace G6 with expanded G8 tournament

The expanded format will see the top four clubs and the three promoted premier clubs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507125614_862_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The annual off season top four tournament has been expanded to include the newly promoted premier league clubs ahead of the 2018 premier league campaign. The expanded format will see the top four clubs joined by the MTN FA Cup and the three promoted premier clubs.

The much awaited tourney will pitch the top four clubs at the end of the current campaign with the winner of the MTN FA Cup and the newly promoted clubs from the three zones in the second tier. The yet to be launched tournament could pitch the likes of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts Of Oak , Aduana Stars , WAFA SC, and Wa All Stars teaming up against Karela United , Dreams FC, and Eleven Wonderers.

An expected two grouping could potentially pitch the two power houses in the country in one group to reignite another classico. Details of the tournament will be revealed anytime soon.

