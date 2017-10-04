Francis Adjei arrives in Ghana for Adom Praiz

Music of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-10-04

play videoGospel artiste Elder Francis Adjei <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507152443_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Guest artiste for the 2017 edition of the biggest concert on the Christian calendar in the country, Adom Praiz, Elder Francis Adjei has arrived in Accra.

The renowned praise and worship leader was met on arrival by the organizers of the much anticipated concert.

The elder of the Church of Pentecost now based in the United States of America touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at exactly 8:00 am onboard a Delta Airline flight.

Francis Adjei will on Friday October 6 lead an impressive list of gospel acts to rock this year’s Adom Praiz concert at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu.

An elated Francis, known for several hit songs including ‘Metwere Obotan B’i, God You Are So Good, Sing Unto the Lord, He’s Alive, and All Power belongs to Jesus said he is delighted to be part of this year’s event.

Apart from him, Saturday’s show will witness exciting performances from Nigerian gospel musician Steve Crown known for the smash hit single, ‘You are Great’, Preye Odede, for his tunes such as ‘No other God’, ‘Bulie’, ‘I Am Real’, the 2017 Ghana Music Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle.

Also, Denzel Prempeh, Celestine Donkor, Joyce Blessing and the Multimedia Choir will make the night a memorable one.

Remember to share your moments with us using the hashtag #adompraiz17