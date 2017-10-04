Former Hearts MD Vincent Odotei wants to succeed Nyantakyi as GFA boss

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Vincent Sowah Odotei has declared his interest in contesting for the Ghana Football Association presidency in 2019, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

President of the nation’s football governing body, Kwesi Nyantakyi declared that he’ll not seek for re-election when his tenure expires in 2019.

Ever since Nyantakyi made the declaration last week, many of the nation’s football administrators have been linked with the coveted post.

Odotei, who doubles as the member of parliament for La Dade Kotokopon constituency as well as the deputy communications Minister under the ruling government the New Patriotic Party, has told close friends and allies of his intentions to contest for the position in 2019.

According to a close source, the astute business man believes he’s the one who can transform Ghana football with his elephantine ideas.

“He believes when he comes out to publicly express his interest in the hot seat, the characters in the animal farm reading book will attack him,” Odotei said as vividly quoted by the source.

“Nevertheless, he will come out with public declaration for the post in due time.”

Odotei woefully failed to amass a single vote in the 2007 elections when he contested Kwesi Nyantakyi for the seat.