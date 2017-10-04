Ethiopian Airlines goes fully digital

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Management of Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, has fully digitalized all its business processes like aircraft maintenance and flight operations, commercial operations and finance.

Others are human resource management, customer services, procurement and supply chain management, online learning, management approvals and authorizations.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday, signed by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the initiative would remove paper from the entire system.

The statement quoted Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines as saying: “Although we started the digitization project in the last few years, today marks an important milestone in our history as we are removing paper from our entire business processes”.

According to the statement the airline is leading in the Digital Revolution and leveraging on the latest advancement in the Information and Communication Technology of the global airline industry, Ethiopian would scale up its operational excellence, customer intimacy and cost leadership strategies.

“Information Communication Technology will enable us to deliver customized global standard customer services as per the preferences of each and every customer,” the statement stated.

The statement said the world is living in the fourth industrial revolution which was fundamentally different from the previous industrial revolutions especially in the speed of change and disruptions.



According to the statement the continued success depended on the strategic response and the abilities to adapt to the velocity, breadth and depth and scale of the quantum changes coming the Ethiopian airline way.



“To this effect, we have embedded digitization in our organizational operating system with our valued customers in our mind,” the statement said.

According to the statement from the perspective of pursuing environmentally friendly operation, it was worth mentioning that Ethiopian operated the youngest, latest aviation technology and most environmental friendly fleets with less carbon emission to the environment.