Dreams FC to sign Benin WAFU Cup star Charbel Gomez

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-04

Promoted Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have stolen the march on signing 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations star Charbel Gomez from Benin.

According to reports, the Dreams have reached terms with the winger’s club Esae FC have that has paved way for his signing.

Gomez dazzled on the left flank for the Squirrels who finished fourth at the tournament played in Ghana.

He was named in the tournament’s Best XI by the Technical Study Group.