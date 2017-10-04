Don’t compare me to any artiste – Shatta Wale warns

Shatta Wale, Dancehall Artiste <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507098540_97_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has asked Ghanaians and the world not to compare him to any other artiste because he came to change the face of the Ghana music industry.

Shatta Wale has been one artiste who has always insisted that musicians need to rise up for their rights and ensure that some cheats called “industry gurus” do not take them for a ride.

In a Facebook post telling the world of his greatness and contribution towards making the industry a better place to be, Shatta Wale posted “NONE SHOULD BE COMPARED TO SHATTA WALE, HE CAME TO CHANGE THE INDUSTRY, WATCH HOW ITS GONNA DONE..”.

