Don’t cause problems for gov’t – NPP warns Korle Bu CEO

The govering New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah to refrain from acts that will tarnish the imge of the Akufo Addo led-government and the party.

Dr Anyah has come under heavy flak from his boss, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu who’s enraged at his decision to terminate a contract with UniBank without seeking his (Minister’s) consent.

Hon. Agyemang Manu has said he instructed Dr. Anyah not to cancel the contract because it could land the management of the facility in a case of judgement debt, as he had no authority to act in such a manner because he was given specific instructions to hold on.

Dr Anyah’s action caused his special aide, Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus to accuse the two deputy Chiefs of Staffs, of corruption following their intervention in the matter, after uniBank petitioned their office over the issue.

The allegation against the two senior appointees led to President Akufo Addo referring them to the CID for investigation. At the end of the probe, the CID cleared them of any wrongdoing describing the allegation as baseless.

The allegation of corruption made by A Plus who’s a sympathizer of the ruling party, many believe has given bad publicity to the government and rather given the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ammunition to attack the Akufo Addo administration.

But speaking on Peace FM Tuesday, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku said the party will not countenance any conduct by an appointee of the President which will derail the gains of the government after the party has worked so hard to come to power.