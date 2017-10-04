Digital address system to start in two weeks – Bawumia

A “very excited” Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced, the much-talked-about digital addressing system will be launched in two weeks.

The digital addressing system will ensure that “even if you live in the middle of the river Oti, you can be traced”, he told faculty and students at an Institutional Advancement Lecture at the University of Cape Coast, in the Central Region, Wednesday.

Speaking on the theme “Building stronger economies for African countries; the missing link”, the Vice-President said the digital addressing system is key to developing an inclusive economy which other countries have demonstrated, is imperative for a boom in economic productivity.

Dr Bawumia was even more excited in pointing out that the digital system is “actually designed by Ghanaians in Dansoman.”

“They are good, they are amazing”, he said at the packed auditorium.

He also revealed Ghana is getting value for money in rolling out the system which will cover 27million Ghanaians at a cost of $2.5m.

