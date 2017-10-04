Dennis Appiah backs Frutos to stay on as Anderlecht coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Belgium-based Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has thrown his weight behind underfire Anderlecht manager Nicolas Frutos insisting he must stay on to manage the side.

The former Argentina forward has come under huge pressure following the recent performance of the Belgian giants and faces the sack should the club continue with their recent performance.

“I hope he stays,” Dennis told the media after their 1-0 win over Standard Liege on Monday.

“We worked well with him over the past two weeks.”

“I’m happy for him with this victory. It’s normal for us to call him to celebrate the victory. He deserves that. I think everyone likes to work with him and no one had a bad relationship with him,” he added.

Appiah, 25, joined Anderlecht last season from Ligue 1 side Caen but persistent injuries held him to the sidelines until recently.