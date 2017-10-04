Club performance of Black Stars players before Uganda clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-04

As the Black Stars gear up for their penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda, GHANASoccernet.com has been measuring the battle readiness of the 22 players called up.

About 90 percent of Kwesi Appiah’s charges were in action for their respective clubs and are in good stead to cause a surprise.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori : The former Wa All Stars shot stopper will undoubtedly be chosen as man between the sticks for the Black Stars against Uganda. Ofori gave a good account of himself with a number of saves for Maritzburg United in the South African Absa Premier League despite losing 1-0 to at home to Free State Stars.

Joseph Addo : With Aduana Stars not in action at weekend, Addo was idle.

Lawrence Ati Zigi : Continued his bench warming role for Sochaux Montbiliard as they were beaten 2-0 by Auxxurre.

Defenders

Daniel Opare : Despite starting the season as a second choice right back at Augsburg, Opare has found himself as coach Manuel Baum favourite for the position, playing full throttle in their last four games. He was at his usual best in the 2-1 home loss to league leaders Borussia Dortmund. The 26-year-old was a threat to Peter Bosz’s on the flanks throughout the game. His pin-point crosses could be a great asset for the Black Stars against Uganda.

Lumor Agbenyanor : The left back was average for Portimonense in their 2-2 draw against Aves. When in possession, Lumor was one of the best on the pitch but his defending was a bit suspect in the game.

Kasim Nuhu : Nuhu was magnificent for Young Boys over the weekend in the 6-1 walloping against St Gallen, and capped his performance with a goal.

Daniel Amartey : Amartey’s form going into the Uganda game will surely be a worry for coach Kwesi Appiah due to his lack of game action for Leicester City in the English Premier League. He warmed the bench again in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. In fact, the former Inter Allies guardsman has not featured for the Foxes in their last five games in the league.

Abass Mohammed : The Black Stars debutant was once again in top shape for Harrisburg City Islanders as he played full minutes in the 2-0 win against St. Louis.

Nicholas Opoku : He was a stalwart at the back for Club African in the semifinal of the CAF Confederations Cup clash against SuperSport United.

Vincent Atinga : The towering defender was given a rest by coach Frank Nuttall as Hearts of Oak duly dispatched Wa All Stars 2-1 in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey : One of the most active Ghanaian players abroad this season. Partey was deployed as a attacking midfielder for Atletico Madrid in the goalless draw against Leganes after playing centrally for the side in their Champions League home loss to Chelsea in midweek.

Ebenezer Ofori : After warming the bench for VfL Stuttgart for the past four weeks, Ofori came off the bench to play the last nine minutes in their 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt. He did exhibited flashes of his quality but couldn’t do more to turn result in their favour.

Christian Atsu : The tricky winger has without doubt been Newcastle United’s brightest spot in the English Premier League, but failed to exert himself in the home draw with Liverpool. His decision making at the final third of the pitch were met with boos from their boisterous fans. Overall, his performance was just above average. More room for improvement.

Joseph Attamah : Mr. versatile as coach Abdullah Avci loves to call him. Attamah exhibited his versatility over the weekend in the club’s 2-1 win at Goztepespor, where he was deployed as a defensive midfielder and he passed with flying colours.

Kingsley Sarfo : Due to problems with Swedish authorities, Sarfo missed Malmo FF 2-0 win over Halmstad.

Alfred Duncan : He was below average for Sassuolo in the 6-1 trashing at Lazio. The 24-year-old-year old lasted 90 minutes.

Frank Acheampong : He was not in action this weekend as Tianjin Teda did not play over the weekend.

Strikers:

Richmond Boakye Yiadom : Yiadom’s form in front of goal this season has been superb. The 24-year-old however made a cameo appearance for Red Star Belgrade in the 1-0 loss at Napredak.

Raphael Dwamena : The left footed poacher saw full period of action for FC Zurich in the 3-0 win against Lugano. Having sat out for three weeks following his heart scare, Dwamena’s sharpness in front of goal was a bit suspect. However, his hold up play has not deserted him.

Patrick Twumasi : An unused substitute for Astana FC in their away draw with Tobol.

John Antwi: He didn’t do much for Misr Lel-Makkasa as they lost 2-1 at home to El Daklyeh.