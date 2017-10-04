Black Stars train with 16 players at Moi International Stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-04

Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507120309_933_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sixteen Black Stars players trained at the Moi International Stadium in Kasarani on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s clash against Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Kwesi Appiah and his troops have been in Nairobi, Kenya since Monday to prepare for the penultimate Group E clash.

Newcomers Kassim Nuhu and Kingsley Sarfo trained with the team for the first time.

The number is expected to increase during Wednesday session at the same venue after striker Patrick Twumasi arrived last night.

Ghana squad has been depleted after Columbus Crew duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were ruled out due to injury.