Black Star Stadium: Flagship venue for 2038 FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games bid

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-04

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has released an animated video of the Black Star Stadium, the facility expected to be the flagship venue for Ghana’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2038.

The Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Nii Moi Thompson in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program on Tuesday night revealed that the bid is dependent on the country fulfilling other financial and infrastructure targets set in the draft National Development Plan which was handed over to the government last month.

According to the video, the Black Stars Stadium is a futuristic facility that will be built as part of Ghana’s long-term national development plan to host the FIFA World Cup or Olympic Games.

“It will be to Ghana what Statue of Liberty is to America of what the Eifel Tower is to France,” the video narrates.

The entire roof would be made up of solar panels to provide electricity for the stadium. Solid and liquid waste from the stadium would be recycled to provide additional energy.

It will also have 4,000 underground parking spaces, equivalent to a four-storey building.

The five-point of the star design of the stadium will have the hotel, offices, conference facilities, entertainment facilities, recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, a world-class sports medicine facility and a national sports museum among others.

The stadium will also be connected to the road and rail networks of the country.

Watch an animated video of the Black Star Stadium below;