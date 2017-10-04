Big investments alone do not guarantee success – Entrepreneurs advised

Huge investments alone do not guarantee successful business; teamwork and knowledge of potential threats are key to growing brands.

That is according to Managing Director for Multi TV, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, Santokh Singh.

Taking up what he says was a daunting challenge in 2014, Mr. Singh has grown Multi TV brands into leaders amid stiff competition.

Viewer surveys show Joy News, Joy Prime and Adom TV are all in the top five stations in Ghana, with Adom TV at the summit.

Mr. Singh says knowing the market, making appropriate strategic decisions, employee trust and even religion all come into play.

“Be a dreamer, always dream big and walk towards the dream. Empowering yourself and also help others who are with you. You cannot do it alone, you need a team”, he emphasized.

He joined other speakers in Kumasi to share experiences with students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at Tech Talk.

Motivational speaker, Kobina Edah, emphasized clear purpose in life can help individuals and businesses stay above the competition.

He challenges students to know themselves and take steps to develop their abilities and interests for future success.

“Purpose is synonymous to responsibility because in that responsibility is where you will find your purpose”, he added.

Tech Talk is a monthly event organized by the Student Representative Council at KNUST and the local branch of the National Union of Ghana Students.

It aims at preparing students for life after education.