Appiah: It will not be easy against Uganda

Ghana wary of Uganda threat ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The Black Stars have pitched camp in Kenya and trained at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the crucial qualifier



Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has admitted that it will not be easy playing Uganda in Kampala.

The Black Stars have pitched camp in Kenya and trained at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the penultimate 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier set for Namboole Stadium on Saturday.

“Definitely it will not be easy to play Uganda in Kampala. They are a very tricky side especially when playing at home because they have a crowd rallying behind them and that makes our match against them even difficult.

“We want to go into the game prepared well because it is very vital for both of us at this stage. We need the points and they also need the same but our mission is to win the match,” Appiah told Goal in Kenya.

Appiah admitted that the exclusion of Ayew brothers from the 26-man squad will not deter the team’s quest to go past Uganda. “We are now focused with the squad we already have in camp. That is the squad that will play in Uganda and we must give them support. I know they will do well.”

Appiah added, “We have players in this squad, who deserve to play. And they will be key for us against Uganda.”

The Black Stars travel to Kampala to face the Cranes in Group E’s first match on Saturday before Egypt plays Congo the following day in the group’s other game.

Ghana need victory to stand a chance to qualify for the World Cup, as they sit third in the Group with five points, four behind Egypt.

Egypt will officially qualify if they beat Congo in Alexandria and Uganda stumble against Ghana in the same round.